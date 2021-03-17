Baltimore mayor eases COVID-19 limits for most businesses

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott says he will further loosen coronavirus restrictions in the city.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott says he will further loosen coronavirus restrictions in the city.

The move comes just days after Scott dug in against Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s decision to reopen many businesses statewide.

Beginning Friday, March 26, Baltimore will allow indoor dining at 50% of capacity and outdoor dining at 75% capacity.

Religious facilities, retail, indoor and outdoor recreation, gyms and casinos will also be allowed to operate at 50% of capacity.

Until now, indoor dining in the city had been operating at 25% of capacity as well as gyms, retail, shopping malls and recreation.

Outdoor dining had been at 50% of capacity.

