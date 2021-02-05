Suspect in US Marshals shooting was a store security guard

The man who authorities say shot and critically wounded a U.S. Marshals deputy was a grocery store security guard who’d been upset about losing $500 in cash.

The Baltimore Sun traced the events that lead up to the exchange of gunfire between U.S. Marshals and Donta Green on Thursday. Green was killed in the shootout.

Green had been wanted by the Baltimore police since Saturday when he engaged in a previous shootout with officers at the grocery store where he worked. Co-workers said Green believed that he lost $500 in cash inside the store. He became upset and pointed a gun at someone. The police were called. And a supervisor said Green fired at police when they arrived.

