Baltimore homicide count grows with killing of 16-year-old

BALTIMORE (AP) — Number released by Baltimore police show that the city is averaging almost one homicide per day since the start of the year.

The police department on Monday reported 38 homicides since Jan. 1, compared to 41 for the same period last year.

That was before a 16-year-old was fatally shot in the head inside an apartment Monday morning.

Police said there have been 70 nonfatal shootings this year, up from 65 in the same period last year.

