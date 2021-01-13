Report: Fatal explosion in Baltimore followed HVAC work

Baltimore officials say that a gas explosion that leveled rowhomes last year had occurred not long after a contractor worked on an HVAC system in one of the homes.

The Baltimore Sun reported Tuesday that natural gas had built up in the home, and the blast was ignited after someone turned on a stove.

Baltimore City Fire Chief Niles Ford said the contractor was licensed, although the city has not located a permit for the work that took place.

Officials have not identified the contractor. The blast occurred Aug. 10. Lonnie Herriott, who was staying at that house, was killed.

So was Morgan State University student Joseph Graham. Seven others were injured.

