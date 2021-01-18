INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Bridges, roads and transit | FBI vetting Guard | National Mall closed
National Aquarium reopens after violating social distancing guidelines

Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP

January 18, 2021, 9:59 AM

The National Aquarium in Baltimore reopened Monday after the Baltimore City Health Department shut it down Sunday for violating social distancing guidelines.

“The National Aquarium has reopened after taking additional measures to improve social distancing within our buildings. We will continue to work closely with the health department and the City. The safety of our guests, staff and animals remains our top priority,” the zoo said in statement Monday morning.

Earlier, Adam Abadir, the aquarium’s director of communications, emailed WTOP the following statement about the Sunday closure:

“The Baltimore City Health Department has temporarily closed the National Aquarium this afternoon following a health inspection, after issuing warnings to the Aquarium for failing to address overcrowding or to maintain social distancing at some of their exhibits. No citations or fines are associated with the closure. Our teams are working with the National Aquarium’s leadership and are reviewing their COVID-19 reopening plans, to resolve these health and safety concerns as quickly as possible.”

