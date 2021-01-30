Maryland transit driver fatally shot while sitting in van

Maryland authorities are investigating the shooting death of a driver for a state transit program serving disabled people.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland authorities are investigating the shooting death of a driver for a state transit program serving disabled people.

Police responded to a reported shooting in northeast Baltimore shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday and found 49 year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the body. He died a short time later at a local hospital.

Investigators said the victim was an MTA Mobility van driver who was seated inside his vehicle when he was approached by a man who shot him with a handgun.

Police said the suspect fled in a tan or beige-colored Ford Crown Victoria or Lincoln Grand Marquee.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.