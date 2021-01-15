CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Brokers accuse insurance firm…

Brokers accuse insurance firm of ‘redlining’ in Baltimore

The Associated Press

January 15, 2021, 10:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE — Insurance brokers in Maryland have filed complaints that accuse Erie Insurance of “redlining” in predominantly Black neighborhoods in Baltimore.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the brokerage firms filed separate complaints of discrimination this week with the Maryland Insurance Administration. They’ve accused the company of denying services to residents of certain neighborhoods based on race or ethnicity.

An Erie Insurance Group spokesman said the company will address any complaints with the state insurance administration.

But he said the company is committed to the equitable treatment of customers, and complies with all insurance laws and regulations.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Austin wins Senate confirmation as 1st Black Pentagon chief

Intelligence community is calling on AI to ease work on analysts

UPDATED: With new executive order, Biden signals plans to 'protect, empower and rebuild' career workforce

You're running the show, Biden tells feds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up