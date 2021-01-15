Brokers accuse insurance firm of ‘redlining’ in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Insurance brokers in Maryland have filed complaints that accuse Erie Insurance of “redlining” in predominantly Black neighborhoods in…

BALTIMORE — Insurance brokers in Maryland have filed complaints that accuse Erie Insurance of “redlining” in predominantly Black neighborhoods in Baltimore.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the brokerage firms filed separate complaints of discrimination this week with the Maryland Insurance Administration. They’ve accused the company of denying services to residents of certain neighborhoods based on race or ethnicity.

An Erie Insurance Group spokesman said the company will address any complaints with the state insurance administration.

But he said the company is committed to the equitable treatment of customers, and complies with all insurance laws and regulations.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.