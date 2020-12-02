CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Towson University gets $5.3…

Towson University gets $5.3 million gift from alumnus

The Associated Press

December 2, 2020, 4:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TOWSON, Md. — Officials at Towson University say an alum has given a $5.3 million donation to the school, the largest single donation from an alum in the institution’s 154 years.

The Baltimore Sun reports the gift is from Fran Soistman Jr., a 1979 Towson University graduate.

It’s intended to be used for athletics, the College of Health Professions, the College of Business & Economics and programming to advance equity, diversity and inclusion.

The school also says the gift makes up nearly half of the university’s total donations in fiscal 2020, when it surpassed its fundraising goal by more than $400,000 to raise $12.4 million.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

COVID-19 created huge demand for data, but USDA came prepared

Pentagon ready to name first 15 'pathfinder' contracts for CMMC

Here's what's inside the finished 2021 defense authorization bill

Congress will let federal employees carry over more annual leave into 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up