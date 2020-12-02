Towson University gets $5.3 million gift from alumnus

A Towson University alum has given a $5.3 million donation to the Baltimore school, the largest single donation from an alum in the institution’s 154 years.

TOWSON, Md. — Officials at Towson University say an alum has given a $5.3 million donation to the school, the largest single donation from an alum in the institution’s 154 years.

The Baltimore Sun reports the gift is from Fran Soistman Jr., a 1979 Towson University graduate.

It’s intended to be used for athletics, the College of Health Professions, the College of Business & Economics and programming to advance equity, diversity and inclusion.

The school also says the gift makes up nearly half of the university’s total donations in fiscal 2020, when it surpassed its fundraising goal by more than $400,000 to raise $12.4 million.

