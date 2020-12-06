CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Arlington Co. accepts funding to distribute vaccine | Latest test results
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Computer systems down at…

Computer systems down at Greater Baltimore Medical Center

The Associated Press

December 6, 2020, 5:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — A spokesman for the Greater Baltimore Medical Center says the medical center’s computer system has experienced a disruption.

WBAL-TV reported it happened early Sunday.

The medical center’s spokesman tells the station that the network disruption affected information technology systems.

John Lazarou says while many of the systems are down, GBMC HealthCare has processes in place to maintain safe and effective patient care.

Lazarou says GBMC is responding according to its policies. The medical center is located in the Baltimore suburb of Towson, Maryland.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

GBMC

Trump, Congress avert shutdown, buy time for COVID-19 talks

VA warns of 'long process' to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to employees and veterans

Senate sends Trump defense bill he has vowed to veto

USPS, CBP had 2 years to draft an opioids plan. 'Not a single important deadline’ was met

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up