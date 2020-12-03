CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md.'s vaccine plan | US virus deaths hit grim record | Pfizer vaccine inches forward | Latest test results
Baltimore police rule death of 1-year-old girl a homicide

The Associated Press

December 3, 2020, 12:48 PM

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police say the death in October of a 1-year-old girl who was found not breathing at a home has been ruled a homicide.

The Baltimore Sun reports an officer was flagged down on Oct. 8 by a resident in the Upton neighborhood of West Baltimore.

The officer went to the home and performed CPR on Zariea Dixon until medics arrived and took her to the hospital. Zariea died on Oct. 10.

Her body was taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy, and on Wednesday, Zariea’s death was ruled a homicide due to head and neck injuries caused by abuse.

