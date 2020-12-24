Baltimore alerts about 1,500 gallon sewer overflow

Baltimore officials are alerting residents about a sewer overflow earlier this week that involved approximately 1,500 gallons.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore officials are alerting residents about a sewer overflow earlier this week that involved approximately 1,500 gallons.

Baltimore City Department of Public Works issued a news release Thursday saying that the overflow happened on Dec. 22.

The news release said it happened in the northwest part of the city near the West Cold Spring Metro station. It identified the receiving water as Gwynns Falls. The city noted that it’s working to improve the sewer system as part of a consent decree.

