2 remain hospitalized and cleanup continues following Baltimore building explosion

Crews are continuing to clean up the scene of a building explosion that injured almost two-dozen in Baltimore.

All but two of the 21 contractors transported to the hospital have been released following a building explosion in Baltimore on Wednesday.

A high rise crane has safely removed the damaged window maintenance scaffolding platforms at the building on the corner of West Fayette and Charles streets, according to Baltimore Gas & Electric.

A window-washing crew was on the scaffolding at the time of the explosion. A special operations team was needed to break the windows in order to pull the crew to safety.

The crane has been disassembled and the area streets have returned to normal traffic patterns. Work is underway to repair the damaged roof and windows, remove any remaining debris and clean up water damage.

The building remains evacuated and the cause of the explosion is still being investigated.

BGE said the explosion was not “natural gas related” as its services were not active due to the construction work.