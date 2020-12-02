CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC Giant pharmacies to distribute vaccine | How healthy eating boosts immune system | WTOP reporter tests at-home COVID-19 test
Home » Baltimore, MD News » 2 remain hospitalized and…

2 remain hospitalized and cleanup continues following Baltimore building explosion

Valerie Bonk

December 27, 2020, 1:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Crews are continuing to clean up the scene of a building explosion that injured almost two-dozen in Baltimore.

All but two of the 21 contractors transported to the hospital have been released following a building explosion in Baltimore on Wednesday.

A high rise crane has safely removed the damaged window maintenance scaffolding platforms at the building on the corner of West Fayette and Charles streets, according to Baltimore Gas & Electric.

A window-washing crew was on the scaffolding at the time of the explosion. A special operations team was needed to break the windows in order to pull the crew to safety.

The crane has been disassembled and the area streets have returned to normal traffic patterns. Work is underway to repair the damaged roof and windows, remove any remaining debris and clean up water damage.

The building remains evacuated and the cause of the explosion is still being investigated.

BGE said the explosion was not “natural gas related” as its services were not active due to the construction work.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Baltimore, MD News | Local News | Maryland News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

From RPA to cybersecurity, CIOs overcame ever-changing challenges in 2020

Locality pay remains stable and GS system is still broken, says pay agent

$2.3T omnibus, COVID-19 relief package shows signs agencies learned a thing or two during initial pandemic response

House lawmakers sending clear message with FITARA 11 scorecard

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up