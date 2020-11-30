Uptick in Maryland utility scams possible with moratorium’s end

Customer advocates and utility companies are warning Maryland residents about utility-related scams now that the state’s moratorium on shut-offs has ended.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Maryland residents have racked up hundreds of millions of dollars in debt since the moratorium began in March. And Officials say that scammers may try to take advantage of the financial distress.

Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. customers have already reported an increase in scam attempts this year, and customers have reported losing $170,000.

Officials say customers should be aware of warning signs including someone asking for “immediate payment or personal information.” Most scam attempts happen by phone.

