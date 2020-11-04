ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Two charged after Baltimore…

Two charged after Baltimore ballot box security guard shot

The Associated Press

November 4, 2020, 4:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police have charged two men in last month’s shooting of an election ballot box security guard.

Police told The Baltimore Sun that 24-year-old Christopher Winchester and 27-year-old Jamal Simmons were charged with attempted first-degree murder, stemming from the October attack.

Police charging documents said the guard, Tray Jackson, was shot multiple times on Oct. 15 and suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police said Jackson remains hospitalized in stable condition.

The documents provide no motive and no indication the crime was connected in any way to Jackson’s election duties while working as a guard.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Navy awards contract for next generation of submarines expected to cost $110B

2020 roundup: Most key lawmakers for feds keep congressional seats

NAVSEA shifting modernization focus from technology to mission outcomes

State Dept. tells passport services employees without high-risk conditions to return to work Nov. 16

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up