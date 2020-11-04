Two charged after Baltimore ballot box security guard shot

Baltimore police have charged two men in last month's shooting of an election ballot box security guard.

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police have charged two men in last month’s shooting of an election ballot box security guard.

Police told The Baltimore Sun that 24-year-old Christopher Winchester and 27-year-old Jamal Simmons were charged with attempted first-degree murder, stemming from the October attack.

Police charging documents said the guard, Tray Jackson, was shot multiple times on Oct. 15 and suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police said Jackson remains hospitalized in stable condition.

The documents provide no motive and no indication the crime was connected in any way to Jackson’s election duties while working as a guard.

