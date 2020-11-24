No injuries reported when freight train derails in Baltimore

No injuries were reported after 21 Philadelphia-bound freight cars derailed and at least one overturned in Baltimore.

BALTIMORE — No injuries were reported after 21 Philadelphia-bound freight cars derailed and at least one overturned in Baltimore.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the 109-car train was heading from Avon, Indiana, to Philadelphia when it derailed at about 6:30 p.m. Monday.

The derailed cars were either empty or carrying pulpwood or sand. A CSX spokesperson said no hazardous materials were involved.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.