Filmmaker John Waters gives 375 items to Baltimore Museum of Art

BALTIMORE (AP) — Filmmaker and Baltimore native John Waters has bequeathed approximately 375 prints, paintings and photographs to the Baltimore Museum of Art, which will in turn name two bathrooms for him.
A news release from the museum on Wednesday says the gift follows Waters’ close collaboration with the museum on its major retrospective of his visual art practice, titled John Waters: Indecent Exposure, which opened at the BMA in fall 2018.
In September, the museum received $5 million from longtime museum supporters Nancy Dorman and Stanley Mazaroff to establish a center dedicated to the presentation, study, and preservation of its prints, drawings, and photographs collection.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.