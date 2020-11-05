ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
Home » Baltimore, MD News » County accused of bias…

County accused of bias in hiring officers settles suit

The Associated Press

November 5, 2020, 9:20 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s Baltimore County has reached a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice in a lawsuit that accused the county’s police force of discriminatory hiring practices against Black applicants.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced the deal Wednesday. He says the agreement “will help hold Baltimore County accountable” as it works to increase diversity in the Baltimore County Police Department.

The lawsuit claimed the county’s use of written exams led to hiring fewer Black officers than it would have had if it used a “non-discriminatory screening device.”

The county has agreed to provide $2 million in back pay to eligible claimants and make 20 priority hires for Black applicants who previously took and failed the exams.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

NAVSEA shifting modernization focus from technology to mission outcomes

State Dept. tells passport services employees without high-risk conditions to return to work Nov. 16

Navy awards contract for next generation of submarines expected to cost $110B

CISA preps for 5G with testing framework, workshops and working groups

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up