Baltimore mayoral inauguration expected to be low-key event

BALTIMORE — The inauguration of Baltimore Mayor-elect Brandon Scott next month is expected to be a low-key event, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to limit public events.

Scott’s chief of staff, Michael Huber, told The Baltimore Sun that Scott is thinking of convening in City Hall’s ceremonial room with the clerk of court, along with his parents.

A cameraperson for the city’s Charm TV network would broadcast the event. Tentative plans call for Scott to make a brief address in front of City Hall to the media afterward. Huber said there will be no invited guests or dignitaries at the Dec. 8 inauguration.

