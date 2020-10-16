Police: 7 shot, wounded in Baltimore

Police say seven people were shot and wounded in Baltimore in what may be separate shootings.

The Baltimore Police Department said in a statement that officers received calls about five gunshot victims arriving at a hospital Thursday night.

That happened a few minutes after police found two gunshot victims when responding to a call about the shooting. It is not clear if the incidents are related, but police say they are interviewing all the victims.

They were all treated for non-life threatening injuries.

