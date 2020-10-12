Officials: 3 adults, 2 children injured in Baltimore house fire

Authorities said three adults and two children were injured in a house fire that may have been caused by an explosion.

Baltimore Fire Department spokeswoman Blair Adams told The Baltimore Sun that the victims’ injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

Officials said firefighters across the city were called to the three-alarm fire Sunday night.

It’s unclear how many people were displaced by the fire.

BCFD is on scene of a 3-alarm Fire w/a possible explosion in the 2800blk of Virginia Ave. 3 adults and 2 children were transported to area hospitals in serious condition. More info to follow. pic.twitter.com/i1ieKT2bXe — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) October 12, 2020

Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer said the fire was about 1.5 miles away from his home.

Schleifer said the fire may have been an explosion that was triggered by a lit cigarette.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation.

