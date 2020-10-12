CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Virus surges in key battleground states | WHO study finds remdesivir didn’t help patients | Latest test results in DC region
Officials: 3 adults, 2 children injured in Baltimore house fire

The Associated Press

October 12, 2020, 4:58 AM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities said three adults and two children were injured in a house fire that may have been caused by an explosion.

Baltimore Fire Department spokeswoman Blair Adams told The Baltimore Sun that the victims’ injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

Officials said firefighters across the city were called to the three-alarm fire Sunday night.

It’s unclear how many people were displaced by the fire.

Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer said the fire was about 1.5 miles away from his home.

Schleifer said the fire may have been an explosion that was triggered by a lit cigarette.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation.

