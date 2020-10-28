Family of man killed by Maryland officer sues officer, dept.

The family of a man who was fatally shot by a police officer in Maryland last year has filed a federal lawsuit against the officer and his police department.

Eric Sopp’s family alleges in the lawsuit reported Tuesday that the officer who shot the 48-year-old last November escalated the encounter “with a suicidal and depressed man” and barked conflicting commands before shooting him “without justification.”

The lawsuit also claims Baltimore County police officers “routinely use excessive and deadly force” during encounters with people who are dealing with a mental crisis.

Prosecutors have said the shooting was justified.

The police department declined a request for comment by The Baltimore Sun.

