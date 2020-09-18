Woman denies police account after being shot at by officers

A woman in Maryland is disputing an account by police that she crashed her Honda into a police vehicle and veered toward a detective.

The incident had prompted police to fire at the woman’s car as she sped away.

The Baltimore Sun reported Thursday that the woman turned herself into police and offered a starkly different account to the newspaper.

Police had said that Tiara Kianna Baker was suspected for theft. But she and her attorney said that Baltimore County detectives never identified themselves.

She said she went into panic mode because she’s pregnant.

Baltimore County police said they turned their signals on had the word “POLICE” on their outer vests.

