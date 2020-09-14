CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. suspending utility shutoffs until October | DC-area telework growth expected to continue after pandemic | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Baltimore police probe fatal…

Baltimore police probe fatal shooting of 39-year-old man

The Associated Press

September 14, 2020, 10:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Baltimore are investigating a shooting that left a man dead.

The Baltimore Police Department said in a news release that late Sunday night, officers were called to a report of a shooting in the Federal Hill neighborhood.

They found a 39-year-old man with gunshot wounds, and he died after being transported to a hospital. His identity wasn’t immediately released.

Police say there have been 238 homicides this year. Police are also investigating a shooting in the northwestern part of the city that left an 18-year-old man with a wound to his hip.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up