Baltimore City Schools to lay off 450 employees, halt hiring

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore City School officials say the system plans to lay off about 450 temporary employees and halt hiring as it tries to make up for a $21 million budget shortfall incurred during the coronavirus pandemic.

News outlets report that the layoffs will affect full-time employees, including some teachers and aides.

The Baltimore Sun says the actions are expected to save about $3.7 million.

System CEO Sonja Santelises says the budget gap was caused by a reduction in some federal reimbursements combined with the added costs to provide laptops and internet to students. She added that some laid-off workers could be rehired if Congress provides additional aid.

