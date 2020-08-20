CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. to reopen testing sites | Fairfax Co. schools emphasizing mental health | Latest coronavirus test results
Woman killed, child injured after light rail train and car collide in downtown Baltimore

Jack Moore

August 20, 2020, 9:47 AM

The crash happened at N. Howard Street and W. Mulberry Street. (Courtesy Baltimore City Fire Department)

A woman was killed, and two others were injured, including a child, when a car collided with a Maryland Transit Administration light rail train in downtown Baltimore Thursday morning.

The crash happened at N. Howard Street and W. Mulberry Street at around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, according to a report in The Baltimore Sun.

The Baltimore City Fire Department said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A 7-year-old child and a 30-year-old man were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, the fire department said on Twitter.

The firefighter’s union IAFF Local 734 said on one of the people taken to the hospital was the train operator.

The union said some of the people involved in the crash were trapped and had to be freed by rescue crews.

Rail service is stopped from North Avenue to Camden. Shuttle bus service is in place to route passengers around the scene of the crash, the MTA said.

