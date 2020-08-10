Major gas explosion in Baltimore kills at least 1

Baltimore firefighters are on the scene of a major gas explosion that has killed one woman and leveled three houses, Baltimore Fire tweeted.

On scene of a major gas explosion at Labyrinth and Reisterstown Rd. involving 3 homes. 2 occupants transported in serious condition, 1 adult woman deceased as BCFD continue to search for more. pic.twitter.com/4Hzrjkaled — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) August 10, 2020

Several people — including children — are said to be trapped beneath the rubble of the homes in the 6500 block of Reisterstown Road near Pikesville.

Baltimore County firefighters are searching for more people.

The Baltimore firefighters union said its members are responding to what it described as a “major explosion with multiple trapped.”

Footage posted to the crowdsourced safety app Citizen showed several townhomes with shattered windows and a downed transmission pole amid a mountain of rubble.

Rescuers are communicating with one person still trapped. #BCFDSRO Special Rescue Operations Team is working to get to the person.

One person has been pronounced dead on scene. @baltimoreoem & @MyBGE are on scene as well. pic.twitter.com/7tTyqOcMC3 — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) August 10, 2020



This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP.com for the latest.