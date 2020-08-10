CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Safety of coronavirus vaccine for kids | Latest coronavirus test results
Major gas explosion in Baltimore kills at least 1

Alejandro Alvarez | @aletweetsnews

August 10, 2020, 11:01 AM

Baltimore firefighters are on the scene of a major gas explosion that has killed one woman and leveled three houses, Baltimore Fire tweeted.

Several people — including children — are said to be trapped beneath the rubble of the homes in the 6500 block of Reisterstown Road near Pikesville.

Baltimore County firefighters are searching for more people.

The Baltimore firefighters union said its members are responding to what it described as a “major explosion with multiple trapped.”

Footage posted to the crowdsourced safety app Citizen showed several townhomes with shattered windows and a downed transmission pole amid a mountain of rubble.


This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP.com for the latest.

