Police: 3 charged in Maryland fight where 6 were stabbed

TOWNSON, Md. (AP) — Three people have been arrested in connection with a fight in Maryland that sent six to the hospital for stab wounds.

Baltimore County police said in a news release Wednesday that 20-year-old Mary Wilson and 32-year-old Krystal McKeever and a 15-year-old boy have been charged in connection with the fight that happened Monday.

Police say it started after a group of people got into a verbal dispute over a video in Towson.

Authorities did not say what the video showed. Police say five people have been released from the hospital, and one remains in stable condition.

Officials said everyone involved knew each other.

