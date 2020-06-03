Home » Baltimore, MD News » Fiery crash on Baltimore…

Fiery crash on Baltimore Beltway involves car, tractor-trailer

Valerie Bonk

June 3, 2020, 9:03 AM

A crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car shut down the Baltimore Beltway at Interstate 95 in Arbutus, Maryland, during the Wednesday morning commute.

WTOP’s Traffic Center said at 8:40 a.m. that traffic was getting in one lane in each direction.

According to Maryland State Police, the car was trapped under the tractor-trailer and the driver had to be cut out of the vehicle.

The driver of the car was taken to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma in Baltimore.

The driver of tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital.

The tractor-trailer caught fire during the crash.

The fire was put out around 7:15 a.m. by Baltimore County fire crews.

Hazardous materials units from the Baltimore County Fire Department had to be called in to evaluate the scene.

See a map of the location below:

WTOP’s Andrea Cambron and Colleen Kelleher contributed to this story.

