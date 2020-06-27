Baltimore resuming sanitation services after COVID outbreak

Baltimore’s trash and recycling collection services, which had been impacted by a COVID-19 outbreak among sanitation workers, will resume on Monday.

That’s according to The Baltimore Sun, which reported other services also resuming Monday include alley cleaning, mowing and rat abatement.

Curbside recycling was halted and some trash routes were missed after more than a dozen sanitation workers tested positive for the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

A total of 135 had to quarantine.

Trash piled up in some locations around the city, prompting complaints from residents.

