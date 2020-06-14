Baltimore police officer wounded in shooting

Baltimore police say an officer has been wounded in a shooting.

The department tweeted shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday that an unidentified officer was undergoing surgery.

The police department says the shooting took place in western Baltimore. The address provided appears to correspond to a residential block near St. Peter’s Cemetery.

The Baltimore police commissioner was at the hospital where the officer was being treated.

Few details about the shooting have been released. It’s unclear whether anyone else was shot.

