Baltimore council approves $22M in cuts to police spending

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s city council has approved more than $22 million in cuts to police department spending in its 2021 budget as calls for reallocating law enforcement funding have intensified during nationwide demonstrations.

News outlets report the council voted 13-2 on Monday to approve a $3 billion operating budget that would cut police overtime pay by $7 million, disband a marine unit and dissolve the department’s mounted unit.

The cuts come as protesters in Baltimore and across the U.S. have rallied around calls to eliminate or reduce spending on policing and channel those funds into serving community needs.

It’s unclear whether Baltimore’s mayor will approve reallocating the funds into such sources.

