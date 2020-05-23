Relatives of man killed by police say he didn’t pose threat

Relatives of a Maryland man who was shot and killed by a police officer are questioning why the officer used deadly force after responding to a “nuisance” call.

ESSEX, Md. — Relatives of a Maryland man who was shot and killed by a police officer are questioning why the officer used deadly force after responding to a “nuisance” call.

Family members of Robert Johnson Jr., 29, of Owings Mills, told the Baltimore Sun that he argued with a neighbor about a fender bender before the neighbor called police and said Johnson was armed.

Baltimore County police said the first officer to arrive on May 16 fired his weapon after he was “confronted with” an armed suspect.

Alexis Jackson, a cousin of Johnson’s, said Johnson had dropped a gun and didn’t pose a threat.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.