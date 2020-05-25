Police: 4 killed, 2 injured in Baltimore shootings

In what the The Baltimore Sun said is the deadliest day this month, the fatal shootings took place at three scenes, police said.

BALTIMORE — Four people were killed and two were injured Sunday in shootings across Baltimore, according to police.

In what the The Baltimore Sun said is the deadliest day this month, the fatal shootings took place at three scenes, police said. At one in east Baltimore, officers found a 41-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. They both died at the scene.

According to Baltimore Sun data, 118 people have been killed in gun violence so far this year.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.