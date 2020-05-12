Maryland police stun suspect accused of firing officer’s gun

Officials say Baltimore police stunned a suspect accused of grabbing and firing an officer’s gun.

The Baltimore Sun reports that officers were responding to a disorderly conduct call in a North Baltimore neighborhood on Monday when they encountered the suspect.

Police said an officer and the suspect began to struggle, and the suspect was able to grab the officer’s department-issued weapon and fire off a single round.

The suspect was then stunned and taken into custody.

The newspaper says a department spokeswoman didn’t identify the suspect or say whether they were charged.

An update on the suspect’s condition wasn’t given.

