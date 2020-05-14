Maryland engineer sues Collins Aerospace for discrimination

Anna Tran, an engineer at a Collins Aerospace facility in Maryland has sued the company for discrimination after being demoted from her job.

BALTIMORE — An engineer at a Collins Aerospace facility in Maryland has sued the company for discrimination after being demoted from her job.

A lawsuit filed by Anna Tran last week said she was demoted from her managerial role at the company because of her gender and disability.

The Capital Gazette reports Tran was a senior engineering manager at the company and had worked for Collins Aerospace for 23 years.

The lawsuit said Tran’s supervisor demoted her after three months of becoming her supervisor and gave preferential treatment to her male counterparts.

Court records show a judge has approved a request from lawyers representing the company to investigate the allegations.

