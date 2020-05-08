Baltimore reports two more homicides to cap violent week

Police in Baltimore say two recent homicides capped a violent one-week stretch and puts the city slightly ahead of the number of slayings at the same time last year.

BALTIMORE — Police in Baltimore say two recent homicides capped a violent one-week stretch and puts the city slightly ahead of the number of slayings at the same time last year.

The Baltimore Sun reports two people were killed Thursday night, pushing the number of homicides in 2020 to 103, one more than at the same time in 2019.

In the last seven days, the city has recorded 14 homicides.

Baltimore police identified another homicide victim, 55-year-old David Spangler, who was homeless and killed in the 1900 block of McHenry Street on May 5.

