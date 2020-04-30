Pandemic prompts halt to massive Baltimore building project

The Associated Press

A developer has suspended a massive construction project in Baltimore to protect workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Baltimore Sun reported Thursday that the Port Covington project on the city’s waterfront was in its first phase of construction.

Plans include more than one million square feet of offices, apartments and shops.

Construction had begun last fall to prepare for the first five buildings.

Developer Mark Weller did not provide a timeline for restarting construction.

But Weller said the company will work with community members and government officials to navigate the situation.

A spokesperson said developers are unaware of any workers testing positive for the virus.

