Ex-Baltimore mayor seeks 2nd delay of start of prison term

Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh is asking a federal judge to delay for a second time the start of her prison sentence.

An attorney for the disgraced politician argued in a motion Wednesday that his client should not begin her three-year sentence April 27 because of court delays prompted by the coronavirus pandemic and the location of the federal prison to which she has been assigned.

Pugh is asking for an extension to June 1.

She was sentenced Feb. 27 after pleading guilty to federal conspiracy and tax evasion charges stemming from fraudulent sales of her self-published children’s books.

