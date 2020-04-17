Baltimore NAACP uses sound truck to broadcast coronavirus safety messages

Amid the coronavirus crisis, the NAACP chapter in Baltimore has found a creative way to get the “stay-at-home” message out to Maryland residents.

BALTIMORE (AP) — The NAACP in Baltimore has started circulating a truck that blasts “stay-at-home” messages to the city’s residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Baltimore Sun reports the truck, which first made its rounds on Wednesday, features messages from local celebrities, politicians and athletes.

The messages tell people to remain in their homes when possible, practice social-distancing guidelines, wash their hands frequently and wear masks.

The organization’s spokesman said the 40-foot sound truck will target low-income areas of the city for six to eight hours a day in the upcoming weeks.

The organization said it wanted to target people who don’t usually watch the news or interact with social media.

