He fled Syria — but was shot delivering pizzas in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The family of a pizza delivery driver who was recently gunned down in Baltimore says that he had fled war-torn Syria to seek a better life.

The Baltimore Sun reported Tuesday that the murder of Khaled Heeba remains unsolved nearly two weeks after he died.

Heeba escaped Syria’s civil war with his parents and sister in 2016.

He delivered pizzas to help support himself and his parents. The 31-year-old was on his last delivery route of the night before he was shot.

