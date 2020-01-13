Voter registration deadline for Maryland congressional race to fill Cummings’ seat

Voters who want to cast their ballot for a special primary election in the congressional district represented for more than two decades by Rep. Elijah Cummings have until Tuesday at 5 p.m. to register.

Voters who want to change their party affiliation and cast a ballot in the special primary in the congressional district represented for more than two decades by Rep. Elijah Cummings have until Tuesday at 5 p.m. to register.

Cummings’ death in October left the seat vacant. The district served by Cummings, a Democrat, includes Baltimore City and parts of Baltimore and Howard Counties.

According to the Maryland Board of Elections page, there are approximately 510,000 registered voters in the 7th District.

Tuesday’s deadline applies to voters who want to change their party affiliation ahead of the Feb. 4 special primary election.

The special general election follows on April 28. That’s the same day that the 2020 U.S. presidential primary election will be held in Maryland.

Maryland allows same-day voter registration on Election Day.

Eligible voters can register to vote online, or submit voter registration applications to their local board of elections or State Board of Elections office.

The Maryland State Board of Elections website has details on how to register to vote.

More information can be found on the websites for the Baltimore City Board of Elections, the Baltimore County Board of Elections and the Howard County Board of Elections.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.