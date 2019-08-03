Mother and spouse to be charged in death of 4-year-old Baltimore boy

Police said that a review of the evidence and an interview with the child's mother led to the location of the boy's body.

The search for a missing 4-year-old boy ended tragically Saturday when Baltimore, Maryland, police found the child’s body.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said during a news conference that the boy’s biological mother, Alicia Lawson, and her partner, Shatika Lawson, will be charged with one count of neglect that resulted in the death of a minor.

On Aug. 1, Malachi Lawson was reported missing from the 4500 block of Rogers Avenue in Northwest Baltimore and a search was immediately launched to find the boy.

Lawson’s body was found early Saturday morning on the 5500 block of Haddon Avenue.

Police said that a review of the evidence and interviews with the child’s mother led to the location of the boy’s body.

“Last night, after extensive interviews with Malachi’s mother, Alicia Lawson, she confessed that her son was not missing but deceased,” Harrison said. “She subsequently gave detectives the location of the child’s remains.

Both Lawson’s mother and her spouse have been placed in police custody ahead of being formally charged.

