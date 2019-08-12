Home » Baltimore, MD News » Cummings' wife shares images…

Cummings’ wife shares images of man suspected of breaking into Baltimore home

Alejandro Alvarez | @aletweetsnews

August 12, 2019, 9:03 AM

Maya Cummings, Rep. Elijah Cummings’ wife and chair of the Maryland Democratic Party, has provided a first glimpse into security footage of a man allegedly breaking into their Baltimore home last month.

Maya Cummings tweeted four screen captures from surveillance video on Saturday, in an effort to crowdsource information on the suspect.

The four images show a dark-clothed man in the doorway, wearing a hat with an indiscernible red emblem. The suspect then appears to make a getaway on a bicycle.

Rep. Elijah Cummings said he scared off an intruder at their residence around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday, July 27. Baltimore police said it was unknown whether property was taken. Detectives were seeking information on the incident.

“I was notified of the intrusion by my security system, and I scared the intruder away by yelling before the person gained entry into the residential portion of the house,” he said.

The break-in happened hours before Trump launched a Twitter tirade against Cummings, calling his majority-black district a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

