BWI Marshall launches website to track aircraft noise

BWI Marshall Airport has launched an online tool that provides detailed information on airline flights and jet engine noise that can be heard on the ground.

BWI Marshall Airport has launched an online tool that provides detailed information on airline flights and jet engine noise that can be heard on the ground.

The tool, which is called WebTrack, relies on air traffic control flight data and noise monitors that are deployed in neighborhoods near the airport.

“Neighbors can use the system to examine specific aircraft noise events, near their homes for instance, and even file a report with our noise office,” said Jonathan Dean, spokesman for BWI Marshall.

The noise tracking tool uses an interactive map that displays near real-time flight data, delayed by about 30 minutes to allow for data processing and also aviation security requirements. It also stores three months of data.

“Customers can utilize this system to track noise and to examine flight track information going back as much as 90 days,” Dean said.

The noise tracker is accessible at BWI Marshall’s website.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.