202
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Board OKs $27M to…

Board OKs $27M to tear down old Baltimore jail buildings

By The Associated Press June 19, 2019 12:00 pm 06/19/2019 12:00pm
Share
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan speaks at Baltimore City Detention Center, Thursday, July 30, 2015, in Baltimore, to announce his plan to immediately shut down the jail. The jail grabbed headlines in 2013 after a sweeping federal indictment exposed a sophisticated drug- and cellphone-smuggling ring involving dozens of gang members and correctional officers. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland board has approved a $27.5 million contract to tear down nearly 40 structures that were part of the correctional complex at the closed Baltimore City Detention Center.

The Board of Public Works voted 3-0 for the contract with Towson Mechanical Inc., which is based in Parkton, Maryland.

The contract calls for the demolition of 16 major structures and 23 minor structures.

They include buildings that were part of the closed portion of the detention center, as well as some buildings that were part of the Metropolitan Transition Center, which was formerly known as the Maryland Penitentiary.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, one of the three board members, closed the detention center in 2015. Hogan wants to build a drug treatment center on the grounds in downtown Baltimore.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News Business & Finance Local News Maryland News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

How to blend red, white and blue into your food

Want to show your Fourth of July creativity in your food? Here’s how to stick to the red, white and blue theme without sacrificing nutrients or flavor. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!