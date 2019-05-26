202
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Man arrested at BWI…

Man arrested at BWI Marshall for traveling with handgun

By Zeke Hartner May 26, 2019 12:46 pm 05/26/2019 12:46pm
Share
TSA officers found this 9 mm handgun on a passenger as he was going through a security checkpoint on Friday, May 24, 2019. (Courtesy Transportation Security Administration)

Officers with the Transportation Security Administration at BWI Marsahll Airport arrested someone with a gun in their carry-on Friday, marking the third time in a row this has happened in three days.

This time, a Hopewell, Virginia, man was stopped when an X-ray spotted an unloaded 9 mm handgun in his bag. The man told officers that he regularly took the bag to the firing range, and had forgotten about the gun. The man was placed under arrest and faces weapons charges, according to the TSA.

On Wednesday and Thursday of this week, two people from Anne Arundel County, Maryland, were also detained, questioned and charged when guns were found inside their bags while going through security.

Number of firearms found at the security checkpoints at BWI International since 2016. (Courtesy Transportation Authority Administration)

The incident on Friday marks the 14th time that the TSA has found a gun at BWI Marshall in 2019. According to the TSA, if this rate continues, BWI will set a record for the number of guns found at airport checkpoints long before the end of the year. In all of 2018, 22 guns were found at BWI.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News BWI airport BWI arrest handgun Local News Maryland News tsa Zeke Hartner
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Rare color footage brings D-Day memories alive, 75 years on

As veterans and world leaders prepare to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day next week, these surprising color images bring an immediacy to wartime memories. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!