Man arrested at BWI Marshall for traveling with handgun

Officers with the Transportation Security Administration at BWI Marsahll Airport arrested someone with a gun in their carry-on Friday, marking the third time in a row this has happened in three days.

This time, a Hopewell, Virginia, man was stopped when an X-ray spotted an unloaded 9 mm handgun in his bag. The man told officers that he regularly took the bag to the firing range, and had forgotten about the gun. The man was placed under arrest and faces weapons charges, according to the TSA.

On Wednesday and Thursday of this week, two people from Anne Arundel County, Maryland, were also detained, questioned and charged when guns were found inside their bags while going through security.

The incident on Friday marks the 14th time that the TSA has found a gun at BWI Marshall in 2019. According to the TSA, if this rate continues, BWI will set a record for the number of guns found at airport checkpoints long before the end of the year. In all of 2018, 22 guns were found at BWI.

