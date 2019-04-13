202
Pimlico to lose 6,670 seats for Preakness

By The Associated Press April 13, 2019 10:12 pm 04/13/2019 10:12pm
FILE - In this May 15, 2018 file photo, people walk outside of a building at Pimlico Race Course as preparations take place for the Preakness Stakes horse race, in Baltimore. Baltimore has ratcheted up a bitter dispute with the owners of the historic racetrack in an effort to seize a nearly 150-year-old course and block the move of one of America’s premier horse races out of the city where it was first run in 1873. Under state law, the Preakness Stakes - the middle jewel of the Triple Crown of thoroughbred horse racing - can be moved to another track in Maryland "only as a result of a disaster or emergency." But the Canada-based development company that owns and operates the rundown Pimlico Race Course has made it abundantly clear that it wants to move the storied race out of the city. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

BALTIMORE (AP) — The northern grandstand at Pimlico Race Course has significantly deteriorated and will be closed for the Preakness in May.

The Stronach Group said Saturday that the northern grandstand adjacent to the clubhouse is the oldest section of seating at 125 years. Its capacity of 6,670 fans is no longer suitable to sustain that level of load bearing weight.

TSG, which owns Pimlico, says the closure will be in effect for the entire Pimlico spring meeting, which includes the Preakness May 18.

That section represents nearly 47% of the approximately 14,000 seats in Pimlico’s clubhouse, main grandstand, old grandstand and sports palace and make up about 17.5% of the overall seated capacity of nearly 38,000 people, according to the track’s website.

An additional 82,000 people are estimated to fit in standing room and infield areas.

A recent Maryland Stadium Authority study found that Pimlico itself had “reached the end of its useful life.”

That prompted the Maryland Jockey Club to hire an independent engineering firm to access the track.

Bill Hecht, in charge of U.S. real estate for TSG, says it’s “deeply disappointing” for the Maryland Jockey Club to have to close that area.

Tickets sold in the affected section for the Preakness can be traded in at face value for similar seating elsewhere.

Topics:
Animals & Pets Baltimore, MD News Living News Local News maryland jockey club Maryland News pimlico race course preakness Stronach Group tsg
