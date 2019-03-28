Maryland's governor praised law enforcement officials for their crackdown on violent crime in Baltimore while announcing the arrests of 264 fugitives on Wednesday. He also criticized state lawmakers for not passing his bills.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan applauded a joint effort to crack down on violent crime in the city of Baltimore.

On Wednesday morning, Hogan appeared with Maryland U.S. Marshal Johnny Hughes to announce the arrests of 264 violent fugitives in Baltimore.

“Through these joint efforts, we have made arrests for homicide or attempted homicide,” Hogan said, recognizing the efforts of city police, the FBI and dozens of law enforcement agencies.

Other arrests included 74 suspects wanted on assault charges and 27 others wanted for a variety of drug-related crimes.

At Wednesday’s event, Hogan took issue with lawmakers in Annapolis who haven’t passed his bills on repeat violent offenders and judicial transparency. Hogan criticized lawmakers for making a ban on 3D printed guns a legislative priority.

“There are over 300 murders being committed in Baltimore city with real guns, and this,” he said referring to the 3D gun ban proposal, “is their top priority.”

Maryland state Sen. Bill Ferguson responded to the governor’s criticism by noting that lawmakers passed a budget that includes $2.2 million for Hogan’s proposed violent crime action center. The center, as proposed by Hogan in a January announcement, would consist of 200 law enforcement officers from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

Hogan said the success of the recent crackdown, called “Operation Seven Sentinels,” proved his administration is committed to supporting Baltimore city police in protecting residents there, but also “that we are laser focused on removing the most violent criminals from the streets.”

