Man dead after Baltimore port-a-potty fire

WASHINGTON — A man is dead after a port-a-potty caught fire in Baltimore, Maryland, Sunday afternoon, fire officials say.

Units from the Baltimore City Fire Department were dispatched to the 1100 block of Russell Street, right next to M&T Bank Stadium, where a man on fire was seen coming from a port-a-potty.

When fire officials arrived on the scene, three port-a-potties were engulfed in flames. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

BCFD on scene in the 1100blk of Russell St. where an adult male was seen on fire coming from a Port A Potty. Upon arrival the adult male was pronounced deceased & three Port A Potties engulfed in flames. Cause U/I @MayorPugh50 @ChiefNilesRFord pic.twitter.com/WeUAyDUiQk — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) February 17, 2019



The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Below is a map where the incident occurred:

