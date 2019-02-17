202
Man dead after Baltimore port-a-potty fire

By Hallie Mellendorf February 17, 2019 6:50 pm 02/17/2019 06:50pm
WASHINGTON — A man is dead after a port-a-potty caught fire in Baltimore, Maryland, Sunday afternoon, fire officials say.

Units from the Baltimore City Fire Department were dispatched to the 1100 block of Russell Street, right next to M&T Bank Stadium, where a man on fire was seen coming from a port-a-potty.

When fire officials arrived on the scene, three port-a-potties were engulfed in flames. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.


The cause of the fire is still unknown.

