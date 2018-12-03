202.5
Coach at Baltimore all-girls Catholic school accused of sexual abuse

By The Associated Press December 3, 2018 9:23 am 12/03/2018 09:23am
BALTIMORE (AP) — A part-time coach at an all-girls Catholic school in Baltimore is accused of sexually abusing a student.

News outlets cite a statement from Mercy High School that says they received a report about 30-year-old Ernest Jackson just before Thanksgiving and learned that authorities had criminally charged him Friday. Jackson coached indoor track, outdoor track and soccer, and is no longer employed by the school.

It’s unclear when his employment ended.

Jackson is charged with four sex offense counts. Online records list the offenses as having occurred from Aug. 1, 2015 to Nov. 29, 2018.

He’s being held without bond, and didn’t have a lawyer listed in court records.

Mercy High School serves around 350 students in grades nine through 12.

